Ukraine’s Air Force launches 18 strikes on enemy positions

The Air Force of Ukraine launched 16 strikes on Russian manpower clusters, as well as two strikes targeting enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update posted on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Also, our defenders destroyed 4 enemy reconnaissance UAVs of various types. In the past 24 hours, units of the missile forces and artillery hit 2 command post, 5 clusters of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 1 artillery unit in firing position and 4 more important objects of the enemy,” the report says.

The Russian occupiers launched another attack on Ukraine, using 8 missiles, including 4 Iskander land-based cruise missiles, and 35 Iranian-made attack UAVs of Shahed type against military facilities and critical infrastructure objects.

The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 2 cruise missiles and 20 attack Shahe-type UAVs.

In addition, the enemy launched 92 air strikes and carried out 45 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded civilians, destroyed and damaged private houses.

The probability of further missile attacks and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains very high.

As Ukrinform reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already eliminated 214,660 Russian invaders.

