Ukraine forces liberate Neskuchne in Donetsk region

11.06.2023 19:00

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have gained control of the village of Neskuchne in Donetsk region.

That’s according to a Facebook entry by the AREY 7th Separate Battalion Ukrainian Volunteer Army that’s part of the 129th Separate Brigade with the Territorial Defense Forces.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FAreyUDAMykolaiv%2Fvideos%2F1058542928884905%2F&show_text=false&width=267&t=0

The unit is led by Major Oleksandr Hryshchuk, the report reads, adding that the village is located in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian soldiers earlier today liberated the village of Blahodatne, also in Donetsk region, pushing Russian invaders back.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on June 10 said certain “counteroffensive and defensive” actions were being taken on Ukrainian battlefields.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...