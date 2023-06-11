Ukraine Commander reports nearly 500 Russian casualties in Tavria direction

11.06.2023 15:00

On the Tavria axis in the south of Ukraine, Russian troops lost almost five companies killed and wounded in action over the past day.

That’s according to the Commander of the Tavria operational-strategic grouping of troops, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Ukrinform reports.

“The defenders of the Tavria zone confidently hold their defenses, continuing to destroy the enemy,” he said.

According to Tarnavskyi, over the past day, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 22 times.

He noted that Ukraine’s rocket and artillery units in the area completed 1,520 fire missions. It was counterbattery fire and efforts to engage targets located earlier.

“The enemy’s losses in terms of soldiers killed and wounded in action amounted to almost five companies,” Tarnavskyi emphasized.

He noted that 68 units of Russian military hardware were either destroyed or damaged, including five tanks, 13 IFVs units, four armored combat vehicles, an APC, two MTLBs, a 2C19 Msta-S howitzer, four Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, an Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle, a Supercam drone, four Hyacinth-B guns, and a Zhitel e-warfare system.

Three ammo depots were also destroyed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that certain “counteroffensive and defensive” actions are being taken on battlefields across Ukraine.

