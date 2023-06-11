Thoughts on Russians by Gen. George S. Patton

June 11, 2023

There are few in history that have seen the true nature of the ruskie like General George S. Patton. The other persons would be Churchill and Reagan. Understanding the ruskie goes a long way in politics to help make the right choices. One of the most important lessons is that a ruskie understands force more than anything else. The rule of law is only an abstract fantasy since in mafia land it gets twisted, turned, and broken at will to serve a higher cause. Force is what keeps him docile and subservient to those who use this force on him or the threat of force. This is true for not only the filthy drunkard in his dilapidated hovel in the backcountry, but also those living extremely lavish lives with billions of stolen monies spread across this globe, and even includes the elite in the Kremlin. Politicians who cannot grasp this concept will be in for rude awakenings when dealing with ruskies or mafia land. Ukraine and many other Eastern European peoples already know about this, which explains their great desire to be NATO members.

Read a few quotes from Patton to learn what an average ruskie really is. It’s been 78 years since our most controversial general ever said these words, but they are as true now as way back then.

General George S. Patton:

The difficulty in understanding the Russian is that we do not take cognizance of the fact that he is not a European, but an Asiatic, and therefore thinks deviously. We can no more understand a Russian than a Chinaman or a Japanese, and from what I have seen of them, I have no particular desire to understand them, except to ascertain how much lead or iron it takes to kill them. In addition to his other Asiatic characteristics, the Russian has no regard for human life and is an all-out son of bitch, barbarian, and chronic drunk.

They are a scurvy race and simply savages. We could beat hell out of them.

I understand the situation. Their [the Soviet] supply system is inadequate to maintain them in a serious action such as I could put to them. They have chickens in the coop and cattle on the hoof–that’s their supply system. They could probably maintain themselves in the type of fighting I could give them for five days. After that it would make no difference how many million men they have, and if you wanted Moscow I could give it to you. They lived on the land coming down. There is insufficient left for them to maintain themselves going back. Let’s not give them time to build up their supplies. If we do, then . . . we have had a victory over the Germans and disarmed them, but we have failed in the liberation of Europe; we have lost the war!

I have never seen in any army at any time, including the German Imperial Army of 1912, as severe discipline as exists in the Russian army. The officers, with few exceptions, give the appearance of recently civilized Mongolian bandits.

I’ll say this; the 3rd Army alone with very little help and with damned few casualties, could lick what is left of the Russians in six weeks. You mark my words. Don’t ever forget them . . . Someday we will have to fight them and it will take six years and cost us six million lives.

Let’s keep our boots polished, bayonets sharpened and present a picture of force and strength to these people [the Soviets]. This is the only language they understand and respect. If you fail to do this, then I would like to say to you that we have had a victory over the Germans and have disarmed them, but have lost the war.

