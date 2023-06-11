The Russian Federation disposes of the vessels of the Ukrainian Navy captured in Crimea – Russian mass media

Anastasia Pechenyuk17:10, 11.06.23

These are boats, corvettes and minesweepers that were in Sevastopol and on Lake Donuzlav at the time of the occupation of Crimea.

The Russians began dismantling the ships and boats of the Ukrainian Navy, which were seized after the occupation of Crimea.

The Russian Telegram channel “Black Sea Fleet” informs that the following were sent to the shipbuilding base in Inkerman:

corvettes “Lutsk” and “Khmelnytskyi”;

sea ​​minesweepers “Cherkasy” and “Chernigiv”;

missile boat “Prydniprovya”;

artillery boat “Kherson”;

At the time of the occupation of the peninsula by the Russians, these warships and auxiliary vessels of the Ukrainian Navy were in Sevastopol and on Lake Donuzlav.

The disposal of Ukrainian warships in Crimea was reported earlier this week by the Russian newspaper “Izvestia” with reference to sources. Russian channels also report on the preparation for dismantling the floating crane of the Navy “Kalanchak” in the Southern Bay of Sevastopol.

Deoccupation of Crimea – latest statements and forecasts

Deoccupation of Crimea – latest statements and forecasts

The head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, predicted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would enter Crimea by the end of spring 2023. However, this did not happen.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, noted that adjustments are being made to the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but “Ukraine will definitely return Crimea.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which is beginning, includes plans for the deoccupation of Crimea.

Budanov also predicted that the pro-Russian contingent would leave Crimea immediately after the entry of the Armed Forces into the territory of the peninsula.

