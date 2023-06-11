The Russian Federation attacked an evacuation boat from the left bank of the Kherson region: many were injured

Anastasia Pechenyuk17:30, 11.06.23

Doctors are fighting for the lives of the wounded.

The Russian occupiers not only do not evacuate the population of the left bank of the Kherson region, which suffered from the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP dam, but also kill those who try to escape from here . The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, reported another proof of this.

“The army of the Russian Federation attacked a boat with civilians who were evacuating from the left bank in the Kherson region. They opened fire in the back of the civilians. Six people were injured. They reached Kherson and were hospitalized in a medical facility. Doctors are fighting for the lives of the wounded. Russians are cowardly terrorists.” he wrote.

It will be recalled that earlier the Ukrainian authorities informed that the occupiers do not care about the evacuation of the Ukrainian population. Later it became known that the occupiers kill those who try to evacuate there on their own.

The enemy also repeatedly struck the de-occupied right bank of the Kherson region during the evacuation.

Evacuation from the left bank of the Kherson region after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP – what was reported

Ukraine appealed to the UN, the Red Cross and other international humanitarian organizations to help save thousands of people in the territories occupied by the Russian Federation on the left bank of the Kherson region, which were flooded as a result of the enemy blowing up the Kakhovskaya HPP dam.

The reaction of international organizations was weak. More than 2 days after the terrorist attack, the UN promised to form groups and send them to the occupied part of the Kherson region to evacuate the population.

On June 10, the UN said that on June 7 they had requested access to the occupied territories from Russia, but had not yet received consent.

