The International Criminal Court began to investigate the terrorist attack of the Russian Federation at the Kakhovskaya HPP – Zelenskyi

Anastasia Pechenyuk22:01, 11.06.23

It is very important that representatives of international justice saw with their own eyes the consequences of this Russian terrorist attack, the president emphasized.

Representatives of the International Criminal Court in The Hague began to investigate the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovskaya HPP , as a result of which dozens of settlements in the south of Ukraine were flooded.

As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in his evening address, the representatives of the International Space Station also saw with their own eyes that the Russian occupiers continue shelling the territories flooded as a result of the terrorist attack while the evacuation is ongoing there.

“These days, representatives of the International Criminal Court visited Kherson Oblast. On the very first day after the disaster, the Prosecutor General sent an appropriate appeal to the ICC regarding the investigation of this disaster, and the work has already begun. It is very important that representatives of international justice saw with their own eyes the consequences of this Russian terrorist attack and heard for themselves that Russian terror continues. It continues with the most cynical shelling of the flooded territory, the evacuation territory,” the president said.

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine already contributes and will continue to contribute to the maximally independent and objective investigation of the ISS.

“All our law enforcement officers and other institutions are maximally involved in this process. Full access to the affected territories, to witnesses, all information, evidence. Full and fair responsibility of Russian terrorists and the terrorist state itself is important. This is a necessary condition for there was no repetition of such evil in the world,” he said.

Investigation of man-made disaster at Kakhovskaya HPP

On June 6, the Russian occupiers blew up the previously mined dam of the Kakhovskaya HPP, as a result of which dozens of settlements were flooded.

Ukraine claimed that it had evidence of the involvement of the top leadership of the Russian Federation in the terrorist attack. Also, the Ukrainian side emphasized that it is impossible to destroy the dam as a result of shelling, besides, the object was mined by the enemy last year.

The Eurocouncil , the European Commission , Canada and Germany called Russia guilty of the crime. However, not all of Ukraine’s partner countries were ready to declare that it was the aggressor country that committed this audacious crime, provoking the biggest man-made disaster in Europe in recent decades. In particular, the United States and Great Britain stated that they are studying information about the involvement of the Russian Federation. French leader Emmanuel Macron said he “condemns this brutal act that endangers the population,” without mentioning Russia.

Turkish President Erdogan raised the issue of creating a commission with the participation of experts from Ukraine, the Russian Federation, the UN and the international community.

Serhiy Kyslytsia, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN , emphasized that the occupation of the territory by the Russian military hinders the conduct of an objective investigation.

In addition, on the eve of the terrorist attack, Russia officially allowed not to investigate accidents that occur during the war.

