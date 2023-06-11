The “eye” of the occupiers, which controls the entire southern coast, has been shot down: satellite images

Yana Stavska21:11, 11.06.23

Plucking out these “eyes” means significantly weakening the Russian troops, their aviation and air defense, the partisans noted.

Satellite images of the affected Russian radar complex on the western coast of occupied Crimea have appeared . They clearly show a large hole in the radio-transparent dome of the station.

As reported by local partisans in Telegram , the station actually controlled the entire southern coast of Ukraine and a large part of the Black Sea.

