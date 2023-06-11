The ecclesiastical court of the Russian Orthodox Church recognized pacifism as heresy

Yury Kobzar14:06, 11.06.23

The pacifist priest was also condemned for “bothering the king”.

The ecclesiastical court of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) declared pacifism a heresy that contradicts Orthodox teaching. This is evidenced by the materials of the church court on the deprivation of dignity of priest Ioann Burdin, which fell into the hands of the SOTA publication .

Priest Burdin, who has long been at odds with the leadership of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared in one of his sermons that “we Christians dare not stand aside when brother kills brother, and a Christian kills a Christian.” The ROC saw heresy in this approach.

“…the pacifism with which priest Burdin tries to cover himself from the accusations against him is not compatible with the valid teaching of the Orthodox Church, in particular, the one set forth in the “Fundamentals of the Social Concept”. Pacifism in various eras of church history was present in heretical doctrines…” , – it is said in the materials of the church court.

Burdin is also accused of criticizing the Russian government, not the Ukrainian one.

Another point of accusation against the clergyman was the wrong attitude towards the “king”, which is considered a violation of the “84th rule of the Holy Apostles”.

“If someone torments the king or the prince unjustly: let him bear the punishment. And if he is from the clergy: let him be expelled from the sacred rank; if he is a layman: let him be excommunicated from the fellowship of the church,” says this rule.

The position of the Russian Orthodox Church regarding the war in Ukraine

The Russian Orthodox Church, closely linked to the Kremlin, openly supported the military invasion of Ukraine. It is noteworthy that the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, tried to justify the war even in a conversation with the Pope.

After the blitzkrieg plan failed and the war entered a protracted phase, Orthodox churches in Russia turned into campaigning points for volunteers for the Russian army. When “partial mobilization” began in Russia, the Russian Orthodox Church condemned those Russians who preferred to leave the country in order not to join the ranks of the occupying army

