The situation was complicated by the fact that the enemy outnumbered the Armed Forces and had a tactical advantage.

The commander of the 7th separate battalion of the UDA “Arey” with the call sign “Macedonets” told the first details of the liberation of Neskuchny in the Donetsk region .

In a video published by journalist Andrii Tsaplienko, “Macedonets” noted that the Russian occupiers were waiting for a large-scale offensive of Ukrainian forces in this direction, but the settlement was taken by the infantry battalion.

“The assault was not an easy one, the enemy forces outnumbered us and had a tactical advantage because they were on the defensive. In general, the enemy, of course, was waiting for our offensive, but, as the prisoner admitted, they were waiting for equipment, for a mass offensive tanks, armored vehicles, that’s why they were surprised by the attack of infantry units and the courage, skill and dedication of all our soldiers, as well as the timely help of neighboring units,” the soldier said.

“Macedonian” noted that the counter-battle lasted for two days: “They stubbornly held on and counterattacked, but it was our resistance, the way we stubbornly conducted this operation, that demoralized them. Then they began to withdraw. There is, of course, the potential to move on.”

In the evening of June 11, the Ministry of Defense was officially notified of the liberation of two settlements in Donetsk region – Makarivka and Blagodatny.

At the same time, the soldiers of the Armed Forces also reported on the deoccupation of Neskuchny . It is known that the settlements are located on the border with the Zaporizhia region.

In addition, the General Staff announced the advance of the Ukrainian army in the Avdiiv direction . At the same time, the speaker of the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, hinted at some progress under Bakhmut .

As early as this morning, the Institute for the Study of War noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were conducting counteroffensive actions in four directions and had local successes in the western part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Estonian intelligence noted the day before that there are currently no large-scale counteroffensive operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the Ukrainians are still “probing” the enemy’s defense for “weak spots”. So, the main blow is yet to come .

