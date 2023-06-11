The Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted a crushing blow on the enemy in the Taurida direction: the losses of the Russian Federation in killed and wounded amounted to almost 5 companies

11.06.2023
On the eve of June 10, Ukrainian soldiers inflicted crushing losses on the Russian occupation forces in the Tauride direction. Killed and wounded, the enemy lost almost five companies of personnel.
Also destroyed and damaged 68 units of enemy equipment and weapons. This was announced by the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops “Tavria” Brigadier General Alexander Tarnavsky.
“The defenders of the Tauride direction confidently hold the line and continue to destroy the enemy. Over the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 22 times, previously identified,” the statement said.
Tarnavsky noted that the loss of the enemy in killed and wounded amounted to almost five companies.
“68 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed and damaged. In particular, 5 tanks, 13 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 armored combat vehicles, armored personnel carriers, 2 MTLBs, 2S19 Msta-S howitzer, 4 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mounts, Orlan-10 UAV” UAV Supercam, 4 guns “Hyacinth-B”, electronic warfare “Resident”, – listed the commander of OSGV “Tavria”.
Also, 3 enemy ammunition depots were blown up. How this happened, Tarnavsky showed on video.
Recall that the day before, on June 10, the Defense Forces defeated another 980 invaders and destroyed dozens of pieces of equipment . According to the General Staff, on the morning of June 11, the irretrievable losses of Russia in manpower reached 215,640 people.
Also on the eve, 17 tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, 19 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 37 operational-tactical UAVs, 7 cruise missiles, 33 vehicles and tank trucks, 2 units of special equipment were “demilitarized”.
So, it seems I will not be able to meet that Ukrainian lady I’ve been chatting with online. She said she’s “not going to leave Ukraine until the end of the war.” This, even though I tried visiting her earlier, while combat was still ongoing in the eastern front, because if I could meet her and exchange more personal contact information, then I could be satisfied. I’d be able to comfort her against her fears of the attacks, and save more money towards giving her a better life when we could meet again. But she insisted that it was too dangerous for me to meet her, and yet this same danger prevents her from leaving the danger. To say that I find this confusing is an understatement, and I told her how it meant we wouldn’t be able to meet, if only because we don’t have any reliable predictions for when the war would end. Maybe it will end this year, or maybe take ten years to force russia out, there’s no way to know. Since I’m already 43 years old, I need to find a wife now, while I’m still able to get her pregnant and have the physical energy towards being a good father and husband. I also said that I considered perhaps she was doing this more for her mother, and that this is worthy, if true. Though it interferes with our interests to love.
But anyway, I felt curious about how russia may be affected by political infighting, even to civil war among their military. If more oblasts follow the example of Belgorod, then russia will collapse into localized factions, and hopefully learn to live without the desire to loot or steal. But I am still concerned about localized military commanders in control of nuclear weapons using the threat of these towards “new” russian dictatorships.
I don’t know if this article has already been shared here, but I felt like posting it. I disagree with the politics of the Telegraph, I wonder if this story might even be true. But I suppose it was closest to looking at the question I was asking.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/05/25/coming-russian-revolution-unleash-horrifying-new-demons/