11.06.2023

On the eve of June 10, Ukrainian soldiers inflicted crushing losses on the Russian occupation forces in the Tauride direction. Killed and wounded, the enemy lost almost five companies of personnel.

Also destroyed and damaged 68 units of enemy equipment and weapons. This was announced by the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops “Tavria” Brigadier General Alexander Tarnavsky.

“The defenders of the Tauride direction confidently hold the line and continue to destroy the enemy. Over the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 22 times, previously identified,” the statement said.

Tarnavsky noted that the loss of the enemy in killed and wounded amounted to almost five companies.

“68 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed and damaged. In particular, 5 tanks, 13 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 armored combat vehicles, armored personnel carriers, 2 MTLBs, 2S19 Msta-S howitzer, 4 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mounts, Orlan-10 UAV” UAV Supercam, 4 guns “Hyacinth-B”, electronic warfare “Resident”, – listed the commander of OSGV “Tavria”.

Also, 3 enemy ammunition depots were blown up. How this happened, Tarnavsky showed on video.

Recall that the day before, on June 10, the Defense Forces defeated another 980 invaders and destroyed dozens of pieces of equipment . According to the General Staff, on the morning of June 11, the irretrievable losses of Russia in manpower reached 215,640 people.

Also on the eve, 17 tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, 19 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 37 operational-tactical UAVs, 7 cruise missiles, 33 vehicles and tank trucks, 2 units of special equipment were “demilitarized”.

