Russians banned from using large batches of ammunition due to self-detonation – General Staff

11.06.2023 21:21

Large batches of 122mm and 152mm artillery shells produced in 2023 have been prohibited for use in Russia due to their self-detonation.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Russia’s defense industry is affected by international sanctions. According to available information, large batches of 122mm and 152mm artillery ammunition manufactured in 2023 have been prohibited for use due to its self-detonation. In addition, the provision of the occupiers’ units with weapons and military equipment is deteriorating,” the General Staff said.

It added that units of the Russian airborne forces had lost a significant number of military personnel due to unsuccessful assault actions and attempts to improve their tactical position in the Bakhmut area.

Ukrinform reported earlier that Russian troops were focusing their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka axis, with heavy fighting raging there.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...