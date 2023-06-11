Russian drone killed spouses who escaped from the hell of Bakhmut’s war (photo)

Larisa Kozova12:13, 06/11/23

A man and a woman died near the house where they lived in Odessa. This sparked a discussion on social media.

In Odessa, on the night of June 10, during a drone attack on the city, migrant spouses died.

According to residents of Odessa on social networks, the blast killed Yulia and Yuri Antonenko from the city of Bakhmut, who moved to Odessa to escape the war.

According to Antonenko’s acquaintances, they recently brought their parents to Odessa, who were escorted home late in the evening of June 9.

A man and a woman died next to a 10-story building in which they lived in Odessa. According to their friend, they were in a hurry to the house, because there was little time left before the curfew. The couple have a 20-year-old daughter.

Social media users reacted very emotionally to this message. Someone wrote that “you can’t run away from fate,” but a lot of people aggressively answer that the problem is not in fate, but in the Russians who attacked Ukraine and are killing people.

Users write: “Fate is only the quantity and quality of the brain in the head!”, “What is Putin’s fate?”, “What is fate? Maybe this word should be replaced with something else? , “Young, beautiful people! A tragedy!”, “Horror, no one knows where and when life will end”, “Eternal and bright memory of Yuri and Yulia. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones”, “I sympathize with the parents and daughter.”

