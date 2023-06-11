Russia is actively preventing Sweden from joining NATO – Swedish intelligence

Yuri Kobzar10:02, 11.06.23

Russia acts both directly on its own behalf and through its agents.

Russia is making efforts and investing resources to prevent Sweden from joining NATO . This was stated by the head of the Swedish Military Intelligence and Security Service, Thomas Nilsson, in an interview with SVT .

“They want to influence public opinion and decision-making in Sweden, what we usually call the innermost core: our democracy and our way of life, which we ourselves have chosen. They are trying to influence this, and they also tried to influence the application for membership,” he said.

According to Nilsson, both the Russian state itself and its proxies are behind the Russian hybrid operations against Sweden.

You (the state of Russia – UNIAN) do something yourself, you do something through [your] representatives. We have seen that you are investing resources and acting,” the head of Swedish intelligence explained.

Nilsson considers the public statements of Russian officials about “military-technical measures” in case Sweden joins NATO as an example of such an impact on Sweden. He also said that over the past year, some “foreign citizens” were detained at a number of protected facilities in Sweden and then handed over to the police.

Last year, against the background of the Russian attack on Ukraine, Sweden and Finland decided to abandon their traditional neutrality and applied to join NATO. However, Turkey opposed their admission to the Alliance.

According to some reports, Russia deliberately arranged anti-Turkish provocations in Sweden so that Ankara would not give its consent to the entry of this country into NATO. Ultimately, the Turks approved Finnish membership in the alliance, but not Sweden.

