Rescue from hell: Ukraine evacuated more than 100 people on the occupied Left Bank (photo)

Kateryna Zhiry20:24, 11.06.23

3 min.44

Two men were rescued just from the top of the tree.

As of today, 112 people have been evacuated from the occupied left bank of the Kherson region , despite the shelling of the occupiers , Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson OVA, said on the air of the telethon .

“Today, two men were rescued from the hell that the occupiers created on the left bank. To escape from flooding, they climbed a tree, where they were found and evacuated to the right bank. Now they are in the hospital, they were diagnosed with hypothermia… For today, from the left bank managed to pull out 112 people, including 54 women and 7 children,” he said.

According to Prokudin, the situation in the Kherson region is very difficult, as the occupiers want to disrupt the rescue operation in the region and are mercilessly shelling the territory where the evacuation is underway.

“Today, terrorists opened fire on three boats that were used to rescue 21 people from the flooded left bank. Almost all of them are elderly and disabled. Three people died, 10 more were injured, two of them law enforcement officers,” said the head of the OVA.

© photo of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

© photo of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

© photo of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

© photo of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

© photo of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

1 / 5

According to him, the flooded area has halved – now it is 77 square kilometers. Currently, the average water level is 3.93 m, and this figure continues to decrease. 46 settlements remain flooded: 32 on the right bank and 14 on the left bank.

The testimonies of the residents of the left bank of the Kherson region are shocking: they were left with no chance for salvationThe testimonies of the residents of the left bank of the Kherson region are shocking: they were left with no chance for salvation

Evacuation from the left bank of the Kherson region – what you need to know

The enemy, seeking to increase the negative consequences of blowing up the Kakhovskaya dam, kills those who try to escape from the captured and flooded left bank . The Russian Federation also struck the de-occupied right bank of the Kherson Region while the evacuation was ongoing.

The UN, which promised to help rescue people from the occupied territory, is failing the evacuation, claiming that it has asked the Russian Federation for access to the captured lands, but has not yet received it.

On June 11, the Russian army attacked a boat with civilians evacuating from the left bank in the Kherson region. Later, the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced that 13 people were injured as a result of the shelling of the boat. Three of them died, in particular, a 74-year-old man who covered the woman with his own body. The prosecutor’s office eventually reported that 23 people were injured.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...