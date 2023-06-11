Prigozhin “sent” Shoigu because of contracts with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: Girkin screamed about mutiny

Anastasia Gorbacheva14:40, 11.06.23

The leader of PMK “Wagner” declared about bad leadership in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The leader of the private military campaign “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin harshly responded to the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, regarding the inclusion of the PMK in the regular army. He stated that the “Wagners” will not sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense.

“Those orders and decrees formed by Shoigu, they apply to the employees of the Ministry of Defense and to military personnel. PMK “Wagner” will not sign any contracts with Shoigu. PMK “Wagner” is organically integrated into the general system, PMK “Wagner” coordinates its actions with the generals on the right, on the left, with unit commanders, has deep experience and is a highly effective structure,” Prigozhin said .

At the same time, he once again questioned the professionalism of the Russian army, saying that “Shoigu cannot properly manage military formations.”

“Therefore, the fact that he writes decrees or orders applies exclusively to the Ministry of Defense and to those who are within the Ministry of Defense. What can happen after this order – we will not be given weapons and ammunition – we will figure it out, as they say , when the thunder strikes, they will run and bring weapons and ammunition with a request to “help”, – threatened the main “Wagnerian”.

At the same time, he indicated that the “Wagner” PMC is subordinate to the interests of the Russian Federation and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and at the front it will coordinate all its actions and fulfill the tasks set by Army General Surovikin, which ensured the “success” of all operations.

The militant Ihor Strelkov-Ghirkin reacted to such an attack by Prigozhin on Shoigu . He christened the situation as a military mutiny.

