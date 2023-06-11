Partisans blow up railway bridge near occupied Melitopol – Ukrainian Army officer

11.06.2023 18:20

In the settlement of Yakymivka in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, local partisans blew up a railway bridge that the occupiers used to supply weapons from Crimea.

This was announced on Telegram by Anatoliy Shtefan, an officer with Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

“A railway bridge was blown up in the town of Yakymivka in the temporarily occupied area of Zaporizhzhia region by partisans from the city of Melitopol,” the report says.

It is noted that the bridge served as part of the enemy arms supply artery from the temporarily occupied Crimea to the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

As reported earlier, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk, near the local seaport.

