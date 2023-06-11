Not mines, but no less scary: water carries snakes to the coast of Odessa (photo)

Larisa Kozova14:18, 11.06.23

Residents are asked not to kill reptiles.

After the terrorist attack on the Kakhovskaya dam, water brings snakes to the coast of Odessa.

This was stated by the director of the Odesa Zoo, Ihor Bilyakov, noting that he is currently bringing various animals to the coast of Odesa from Kherson, including snakes.

“Yesterday, we went to the sea at the police’s call, there was a report about what appeared to be a viper, but it turned out to be just a water snake (Natrix tessellata),” said the director of the zoo, stressing that the steppe viper (Vipera renardi) really lives in the Kherson region and theoretically it can also be brought to the coast of Odesa.

Several thousand animals could not be saved after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP

At the same time, Bilyakov believes that it is unlikely that vipers would come to Odessa by sea, so it is not necessary to see danger in every snake.

The director of the zoo asks people not to kill the reptiles. He asks if anyone sees the snake to take a few photos and send them to him.

Undermining Kakhovskaya HPP

On June 6, 2023, the occupiers blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya HPP , an uncontrolled release of water began.

It was reported that due to the terrorist attack on the Kakhovskaya HPP, the water flow carried many enemy mines to the coast of Odesa . The level of mine danger has increased along the banks of the Dnipro, the Dnipro-Buzka estuary and the entire Black Sea coast of the Mykolaiv Region and Odesa Region.

The zoo in Nova Kakhovka was completely flooded , almost 300 animals died. Before the tragedy, monkeys, raccoons, donkeys, ponies, nutrias, various birds, porcupines, marmots, turtles and many other species lived in the zoo. Evacuation was impossible.

As of June 11, thousands of birds died along with their chicks. Such a statement was made by the Head of the All-Ukrainian Environmental League, Tetiana Tymochko, noting that the bird populations in the coastal floodplains near the Kakhovskaya HPP were the most affected.

