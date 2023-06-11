Nevzorov: Shoigu’s Sledgehammer Was Still Heavier Than Prigozhin’s One

11.06.2023

Publicist Aleksandr Nevzorov commented on the order of Sergei Shoigu to all Russian “volunteer formations” to sign a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defence before July 1:

“Prigozhin’s Sledgehammer” has become a cult and a symbol of Russian patriotism.

The “Chief” [Prigozhin – Ed.] waved it bravely, hinting that now in Russia “all power belongs to sledgehammers”. His mortal enemy picked the idea up.

Shoigu take his “sledgehammer” and immediately slammed it on Prigozhin’s bald head.

Shoigu’s “sledgehammer” turned out to be heavier than Prigozhin’s.

The vengeful minister obliged absolutely all the “military formations” participating in the war to conclude “contracts with the Ministry of Defence”, that is to go directly to him.

In case of refusal, any PMCs, groups of national sadists and gangs of the “Russian world” turn into “bandit formations” and are subject to trial, removal “from the war” and legislative reprisal.

It was difficult to expect such a bright move from the timid Shoigu, however, he did it.

Now Prigozhin will either have to “fall on the slippers” of the minister, or radically reconsider his role in this war.

One can hope that this will trigger a real showdown and begin to crush not only the Russian front, but in general the entire Kremlin’s tactics.

