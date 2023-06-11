Kherson watermelons and tomatoes will disappear for years: farmers voiced a terrible forecast

Elena Kovalenko11:56, 06/11/23

In Ukraine, watermelons and tomatoes will disappear in the near future , because, by blowing up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, the invaders actually destroyed the irrigation system of the right and especially the left bank of the Kherson region.

As “OBOZREVATEL” writes , according to the chairman of the Union of Ukrainian Peasants Ivan Tomich, Kherson region has lost 90% of high and stable crops, which were collected thanks to the irrigation system.

The harvest of watermelons that could have been harvested this year is completely destroyed. 94% of the irrigated lands of the Kherson region were left without irrigation, and in a year the Kherson steppes, where grains, oilseeds, watermelons, and tomatoes were grown, will be unusable without a well-functioning system of irrigation canals.

Kakhovka Sea before and afterSea of ​​Kakhovka until the next day

“Desertification of the territory will be observed. This is approximately what we see in the Oleshek region – the emergence of man-made deserts. It will become impossible to conduct agriculture in the form it was before the explosion of the hydroelectric power station. It will take years and a lot of money to restore the irrigation system,” said the head of the public organization “Green Letter” Vladislav Balinsky.

