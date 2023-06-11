Heavy rain washed out roads and destroyed 5 bridges in Lviv region (video, photo)

Inna Andalitskaya13:14, 06/11/23

Because of the washed-out roads, there is no access to 16 settlements, and in some places people needed to be evacuated.

Two districts of the Lviv region suffered from powerful downpours , as a result of which roads were washed out, 5 bridges were destroyed, and there was no access to 16 settlements. This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maxim Kozitsky .

According to him, as a result of the rains that took place yesterday, and the runoff of mountain rivers, the Drohobych and Stryi districts of the region suffered.

In particular, in the Drogobych region, as a result of the spreading of the Skhodnichanka River in Skhodnitsa, the banks were washed out along the entire length of the river. The water level rose by 1.5 m. 6 streets, about 100 residential buildings, 10 hotels, 11 shops, 15 cars were flooded, 5 local bridges were damaged.

Downpours in the Lviv regionDownpours in Lviv region

“Water was pumped out of 16 households. The gas and water supply of the village was temporarily stopped. 2/3 of the settlement is still without electricity,” Kozitsky said.

According to him, in this area due to damage to one bridge in the village. New Kropyvnyk and two bridges In with. Perepistinya there is no access to 16 settlements. Detour is possible.

In the Stryisky district, in the settlements of Podgorodtsy and Urich, the roadbed was washed away, traffic was blocked in the most dangerous place. The detour is secured, Kozitsky specified.

He said that rescuers evacuated 60 people from the Tustan reserve, where the championship of Ukraine in sports mountain tourism was held. Among them – 44 children. Some of them went home with the help of the railway, others were temporarily settled in the local people’s house.

“As of this hour, the precipitation continues, but it has decreased. The water has drained by gravity. There are no victims or injured. The situation is under control. Rescue work continues,” the head of the OVA said about the situation.

© t.me/kozytskyy_maksym_official

© t.me/kozytskyy_maksym_official

© t.me/kozytskyy_maksym_official

© t.me/kozytskyy_maksym_official

© t.me/kozytskyy_maksym_official

© t.me/kozytskyy_maksym_official

© t.me/kozytskyy_maksym_official

© t.me/kozytskyy_maksym_official

© t.me/kozytskyy_maksym_official

© t.me/kozytskyy_maksym_official

© t.me/kozytskyy_maksym_official

© t.me/kozytskyy_maksym_official

1/6 _ _

As UNIAN reported earlier, the State Emergency Service informed that the well-known resort of the Carpathian region Skhidnytsia suffered from bad weather. It was noted that rescuers rescued 45 people from the flooded territories, including 8 children. 91 people and 18 units of special equipment, including 10 watercraft, were involved in the work on liquidation of the consequences of a natural disaster from the State Emergency Service.

Now the rescue operation continues also in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, which are flooded as a result of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station being blown up by the occupiers. 32 settlements (3,821 houses) on the right bank of the river remain flooded in the Kherson region today. Dnipro and 14 settlements (located in the temporarily occupied territory).

In the Nikolaev area as of yesterday 31 settlements are flooded.

(c)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...