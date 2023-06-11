foccusser

Armed Forces of Ukraine liberate Makarivka and advance on several fronts – Deputy Defence Minister

The Ukrainian military liberated the settlement of Makarivka in Donetsk Oblast near the recently de-occupied Blahodatne, as well as advanced on the Bakhmut front and in the south.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram

Quote: “The fronts in which the offensive is carried out:

On the Bakhmut front, our troops continue offensive actions. There is success in the area of   the Berkhivka reservoir. We proceeded 250 metres.

In the south there is progress on 2 fronts from 300 to 1,500 metres. The settlements of Blahodatne and Makarivka were de-occupied.

Not a single position was lost on the fronts where our troops are on the defensive.”

Earlier: On Sunday, soldiers from the Oleksa Dovbush 68th Separate Ranger Brigade and other units of Ukraine’s defence forces liberated the village of Blahodatne in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.

  1. More good news. It also means Ukraine have crossed the river, meaning the orcs can’t use it as a defense. Next villages in line will either be Staromaiorske or Urozhaine, depending which side of the river they advance in, or it could be both.

    • I’m surprised that the orcs haven’t made full use of the river when they constructed their defensive system. Or, the Ukrainians are just much more clever and tougher.

      • This is what the defense minister released, hopefully more good news is coming, this could turn into one huge domino effect. They can have a million trenches, no use if they are manned by useless cannon fodder.

    • First Staromaiorske, there is a bridge to Urozhaine……………….never mind, both will be liberated soon.

