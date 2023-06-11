Armed Forces of Ukraine liberate Makarivka and advance on several fronts – Deputy Defence Minister

The Ukrainian military liberated the settlement of Makarivka in Donetsk Oblast near the recently de-occupied Blahodatne, as well as advanced on the Bakhmut front and in the south.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram

Quote: “The fronts in which the offensive is carried out:

On the Bakhmut front, our troops continue offensive actions. There is success in the area of the Berkhivka reservoir. We proceeded 250 metres.

In the south there is progress on 2 fronts from 300 to 1,500 metres. The settlements of Blahodatne and Makarivka were de-occupied.

Not a single position was lost on the fronts where our troops are on the defensive.”

Earlier: On Sunday, soldiers from the Oleksa Dovbush 68th Separate Ranger Brigade and other units of Ukraine’s defence forces liberated the village of Blahodatne in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/11/7406394/

