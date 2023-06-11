Another exchange of prisoners took place: almost 100 Ukrainian soldiers are back at home (photo, video)

Anastasia Pechenyuk 18:54, 11.06.23

In particular, the defenders of “Azovstal” were returned.

On Sunday, June 11, Ukraine returned home 93 privates and sergeants and two officers as part of the exchange of prisoners with the enemy, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak reported in Telegram.

“Exchange of prisoners. We are returning home 95 of our people. The list includes soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, as well as border guards. Among them are 93 privates and sergeants and two officers. In particular, prisoners from Mariupol, ChNPP, Zmiiny Island, from Bakhmut, as well as the defenders of “Azovstal”. It was also possible to return the participants of the special operation, who flew by helicopter to the surrounded Mariupol, to “Azovstal”, Yermak wrote.

Almost 100 Ukrainian soldiers were returned home: another exchange of prisoners took place / photo of the OPU

Almost 100 Ukrainian soldiers were returned home: another exchange of prisoners took place / photo of the OPU

The head of the OPU noted that many released Ukrainian defenders were wounded in captivity. He also showed a touching video with the reaction of our soldiers, who were able to touch their native land for the first time in many months.

Ukraine returned 95 fighters during the exchange of prisoners

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...