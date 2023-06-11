Another exchange of prisoners took place: almost 100 Ukrainian soldiers are back at home (photo, video)

Anastasia Pechenyuk 18:54, 11.06.23
In particular, the defenders of “Azovstal” were returned.
On Sunday, June 11, Ukraine returned home 93 privates and sergeants and two officers as part of the exchange of prisoners with the enemy, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak reported in Telegram.
“Exchange of prisoners. We are returning home 95 of our people. The list includes soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, as well as border guards. Among them are 93 privates and sergeants and two officers. In particular, prisoners from Mariupol, ChNPP, Zmiiny Island, from Bakhmut, as well as the defenders of “Azovstal”. It was also possible to return the participants of the special operation, who flew by helicopter to the surrounded Mariupol, to “Azovstal”, Yermak wrote.
The head of the OPU noted that many released Ukrainian defenders were wounded in captivity. He also showed a touching video with the reaction of our soldiers, who were able to touch their native land for the first time in many months.
Updated (7:35 p.m.): The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War clarified that among those released are defenders of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk, and Sumy directions.
Of the 95 released, 51 are representatives of the Armed Forces (in particular, 15 Teroboronmen), 29 are National Guardsmen, 11 are border guards, and four are military sailors. Some of the released were held captive by the “Wagner” PMK and the “Akhmat” unit of the “Kadyrivtsi”. A third (27 defenders) defended the Donetsk direction (five of them from the city of Bakhmut).
“Among the freed Ukrainians, three had the status of “wanted person”. That is, Ukraine also returns those defenders who were not officially confirmed by the enemy as prisoners. A military musician of the 36th brigade, a marine, returned from captivity among others. Seven released servicemen participated in ” “helicopter mission of the GUR to occupied Mariupol,” the headquarters say.
Four freed fighters have serious injuries, one lost 30 kilograms of weight in captivity, and the others have complicated illnesses. After the necessary rehabilitation, they will be able to meet their relatives.
