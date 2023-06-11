AFU Colonel: Kremlin Will Surrender Belgorod Region

June 10, 2023

Moscow will surrender the Belgorod region, it cannot transfer the occupiers from Ukraine – Svitan / Collage: Glavred, photo: YouTube screenshot

The Russian aggressor needs 5-7 thousand troops to settle the situation in the Belgorod region, but they cannot be taken from anywhere, noted military expert Roman Svitan.

Internal troops of the aggressor country of Russia will not be able to stop the volunteers who entered the Belgorod region. The occupiers need about 5-7 thousand troops to settle the situation in Belgorod Oblast, but they cannot withdraw forces from the occupied territories of Ukraine. As a result, Moscow will lose control over the region. This was stated by a military expert, reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Roman Svitan.

In an interview with Glavred, he talked about the fact that Moscow will not be able to do anything about the militias in the Belgorod region until it transfers its regular troops there. The police force there is too weak. They are facing an armed force, and so are unable to stop their advance.

“Russia will not be able to do anything until it transfers its regular troops from the Ukrainian front to the Belgorod region. The Russian Guard are the cops. And the cops, when they see a tank, immediately look for the toilet, or the nearest suitcase, like Putin’s, or use everything, whatever comes to hand. They will not climb into the queue with a tank machine gun. The power structures available there cannot match the armed forces of volunteers in terms of their combat capabilities.

“The fact is that the militia of the Belgorod People’s Republic, which entered the region, is already the armed forces. They found tanks for their advance. They can only be resisted by military forces – cops will not help here, no matter what they are called. Cops – they are also cops in Africa,” Svitan explained the situation.

According to him, the Russian occupiers need 5-7 thousand troops to stop the militia in Belgorod region. However, they cannot withdraw military forces from Ukraine, since the Armed Forces of Ukraine will break through in the weakened area in the same hour.

“And for Russia to fight in the Belgorod region, it is necessary to transfer combat units there. Units from the Far East, which are staffed by conscripts, will not solve the problems – they will be destroyed. Moscow needs to send troops from the Ukrainian front, but the Russians cannot withdraw troops from there. It is necessary to take at least 2-3 brigades – about 5-7 thousand people. If Russia takes such a step, Ukraine will get opportunities for a breakthrough on the weakened part of the front,” the expert added.

He also made a prediction according to which the situation in Belgorod Oblast will lead to a protracted conflict, and Moscow, as a result, will surrender the region.

“The Russians have caught themselves in a trap. They will dance around the problem of Belgorod region, but they will not really do anything. They will think that the militias with the current speed of advance can reach the Urals only in 200 years, and they will give the Belgorod region “to be torn apart”. They will postpone the decision for later “, Roman Svitan emphasized.

Military operation of the Russian militia in the Belgorod region

Volunteer military formations The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion of Freedom of Russia are conducting an operation to demilitarize the region in the Belgorod region . They are fighting in the Shebekin district.

According to DeepState analysts, the militias have created a gray zone in Belgorod region and control more than 10 square kilometers there. Russian forces have lost control over the border with Ukraine on this part of the front.

The American Institute for the Study of War believes that Moscow does not know what to do in Belgorod Oblast. Chaos, panic and criticism of the federal center reign in the information space of the Russian Federation.

Watch the video in which Svitan explained why the militias need to go to Belgorod:

