AFU Broke Through Two Russian Defence Lines Located Half-Way To Mariupol

The pace of the counteroffensive exceeded the expectations of experts.

11.06.2023

The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions of Ukraine.

Experts found out how far the Ukrainian brigades had advanced judging by the published videos and photos from the contact line. Estimates of Western and Russian experts are very different.

Austrian expert Tom Cooper reported on June 11 that in recent days the southern flank of the Ukrainian offensive has advanced to the settlement of Krasna Polyana (for orientation purposes: that’s about half-way to Mariupol).

Tom Cooper advised everyone to wait 3-4 days before official confirmation. “Of course, by social media standards, ‘nothing happened until confirmed by photos and video.’ Therefore, let’s keep (extremely) careful and patient (for another 3-4 days) and just show the attached frame from the video, which shows how the surviving fighters of the 291st Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment (of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation) are fleeing in the direction of Staromayorske,” he said.

“And do not ignore the fact that this means a partial collapse of the first line and penetration into the second line of the Russian defense (and this is in one of their most protected sectors),” the Austrian military expert made a conclusion. According to him, something similar happened on the front near Vuhledar.

“It may seem cynical, but from this point of view, the widely publicized ‘heavy losses’ (weapons and personnel) of the three Ukrainian brigades during the ‘breakthrough part of the operation’ served their purpose,” Tom Cooper recalled.

And in turn, Tendar experts, monitoring and geolocating videos and photos from the front, reported that “almost the entire front line of defence of the Russian army in the Velyka Novosilka area was destroyed, about 20 km long.”

“Ukrainian troops liberated Neskuchne and Novodonetske. Based on Russian drone footage, we know that Ukrainian troops are already operating further south, fighting off attacks by Russian troops in Storozheve and the small village of Blahodatne located nearby,” they said.

As the Charter97.org website reported, during the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine broke through the Zaporizhzhia front 7 km deep and liberated the settlements of Neskuchne and Blahodatne.

Russian troops are running for life there.

