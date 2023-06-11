After the Kakhovskaya HPP, the Russians blew up another dam: the Defense Forces revealed the details

Tatyana Odnolitok18:23, 11.06.23

The enemy is trying to prevent a breakthrough of its defenses and the advance of the Defense Forces in the Tavria direction, so it resorts to undermining smaller reservoirs and dams in the Novopavliv direction.

The spokesman of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Valery Shershen, said that the Russian occupiers are sleeping on the Mokri Yala river. He noted that the occupiers are undermining smaller dams .

“The enemy is using any means to prevent the breakthrough of its defenses and the advancement of the Defense Forces in the Tavria direction, right here, in the Novopavlovsk direction. After the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP and the man-made disaster with which we are now fighting, there is a further undermining (by the enemy – UNIAN ) of smaller reservoirs and dams,” said Shershen on the air of the information telethon.

He recalled the situation in the area of ​​Karlivka settlement, when the dam was damaged there too and many settlements in Donetsk region were left without water.

“Now we have information that the enemy blew up a dam near the settlement of Novodarivka and this led to the flooding of both banks of the Mokri Yala river. However, this situation does not affect the conduct of our counteroffensive actions,” – stressed Shershen

On June 6, the Russian invaders blew up the Kakhovskaya HPP dam , as a result of which water began to flood a number of settlements. The left-bank part of the Kherson region, temporarily occupied by the Russians, suffered the most.

On June 9, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security Council, stated that the enemy had blown up the Kakhovskaya Dam so that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would not launch a counteroffensive in the Kherson direction.

As the commander of the United Forces of the Ukrainian Army, Lieutenant General Serhiy Naev, noted, the blowing up of the Kakhovskaya dam will not harm the offensive of the Ukrainian defenders.

