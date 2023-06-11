African peace mission wants to end war in Ukraine

A peace mission consisting of leaders from six African nations intends to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow in an effort to end the war.

President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio said this in an interview with Bloomberg, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that leaders from Zambia, Senegal, Egypt, the Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Africa will visit Kyiv and Moscow later this month and present their proposals to end the war.

“We’re trying again with the hope that we’ll be able to get the side of President Putin, or both sides, to really bring this war to an end,” Bio said.

According to him, the war between Russia and Ukraine caused many economic problems for his country and other African states. “It’s affecting us very seriously because we’re a net importer. Almost all of our essential commodities and food items we get them from outside,” the President of Sierra Leone said.

Bloomberg adds that Russia and Ukraine are key suppliers of wheat and fertilizer to the West African nation, and the war has driven up the cost of importing those commodities. “Ukraine and the multiple international crisis has weakened our states in the sense that the economic pressures that are here, the cost of living crisis, it’s an easy excuse for the opposition,” Bio said.

However, it is not clear what the leaders from six African nations will propose to end the war.

