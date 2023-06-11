African peace mission wants to end war in Ukraine

A peace mission consisting of leaders from six African nations intends to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow in an effort to end the war.
President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio said this in an interview with Bloomberg, Ukrinform reports.
It is noted that leaders from Zambia, Senegal, Egypt, the Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Africa will visit Kyiv and Moscow later this month and present their proposals to end the war.
“We’re trying again with the hope that we’ll be able to get the side of President Putin, or both sides, to really bring this war to an end,” Bio said.
According to him, the war between Russia and Ukraine caused many economic problems for his country and other African states. “It’s affecting us very seriously because we’re a net importer. Almost all of our essential commodities and food items we get them from outside,” the President of Sierra Leone said.
Bloomberg adds that Russia and Ukraine are key suppliers of wheat and fertilizer to the West African nation, and the war has driven up the cost of importing those commodities. “Ukraine and the multiple international crisis has weakened our states in the sense that the economic pressures that are here, the cost of living crisis, it’s an easy excuse for the opposition,” Bio said.
However, it is not clear what the leaders from six African nations will propose to end the war.
4 comments
Fuck the G20! 😂
Seriously, all these states are ruSSian proxies and already disqualified as ‘mediators’.
This stands zero chance. Most of them support putler, as UN votes always show. (An abstention is the same as support.) Politically, Africa is getting worse than ever. The appallingly corrupt, crime-ridden, putlerite hellhole the RSA incredibly is ranked fourth in Africa in terms of democracy! Only considered more democratic are Mauritius, Botswana and Cape Verde. The least democratic are thought to be Libya, DRC, CAR, Chad and Equatorial Guinea.
Many of the worst regimes are owned by putler. Who could forget those Egyptian officials actually queueing up to kiss the Nazi monster Lavrov as he stepped onto the tarmac last year?
Egypt is a popular place for putinoid scum to take holidays or residency. One of them was eaten by a shark recently. I commented in the Mail: “The behaviour of the shark is nowhere near as bad as the behaviour of Russian invaders in Ukraine.”
30 readers “liked” it. 11 scum downvoted it. One reply from a halfwit: “it’s kinda the same, you come into their habitat and risk attack. America did the same when they did it in Cuba.”
The name he used was “Dutchman, Haarlem.” He got 2 upvotes and 5 downvotes.
A Ukrainian politician posed with a rubber shark to taunt the putinaZis. Arestovich said it was “evil” for Ukrainians to gloat. Have to disagree there: gloating at the death of genocidal putinaZi filth is never bad.
Put their asses on swamp buggies, let them negotiate floodwaters to rescue people while trying not to get hit by rashist fire.
The proposals of those African nations will be just as pointless and objectionable as that of bat virus land, no doubt. It’s a complete waste of time to even consider.