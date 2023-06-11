A swamp instead of a reservoir: the network showed how the Kakhovka Sea disappeared (video)

Yuri Kobzar09:26, 06/11/23

In less than a week, one of Europe’s largest bodies of water has all but disappeared.

In the place where the Kakhovka Reservoir used to be , today there is a semi-bog with isolated “lakes” and a relatively narrow natural channel of the Dnieper. This is evidenced by the footage that is published on the Web by local residents.

Until recently, between Novaya Kakhovka and the city of Zaporozhye, there was one of the largest reservoirs in Europe – the Kakhovka Reservoir, which the locals often called the “Kakhovsky Sea” because of its really huge size. However, six days after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam by the Russians, the main volume of water from the reservoir flowed out and the reservoir ceased to exist in its previous form.

According to the agency “Ukrhydroenergo”, during these days the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir dropped by more than 7 meters. After the retreat of the water, vast areas of land were opened to the eyes, which were flooded after the construction of the dam in the 1950s. Where there was a solid mass of water for almost 70 years, now only swampy lowlands and quickly drying up “lakes” remain.

Kakhovka Sea before and afterKakhovka Sea before and after

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam – latest news

The authorities of the Kherson region have banned the population from using water from the waters of the Dnieper River. Restrictions were introduced on Saturday. As the authorities explained, due to the flooding of a large number of households, sewerage facilities and territories, waters are highly polluted.

Meanwhile, on the right bank of the Kherson region, the water level is gradually decreasing . The total area of ​​flooding decreased by almost two times. According to the head of the region, the evacuation of the population continues, despite enemy shelling. A total of 2,699 people were evacuated.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...