Water will definitely not reach the peninsula through the Crimean Canal – Ukrhydroenergo

According to the most optimistic forecasts, it will not be possible to restore the water supply through this canal until next spring.

Water level marks in the Kakhovka reservoir have already made it impossible to supply it through the Crimean Canal to the peninsula.

As Igor Sirota, general director of Ukrhydroenergo, said on television, after the explosion, the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station was displaced from its axis, so it will need to be dismantled over time.

“The water level in the reservoir is already 11 meters (as of yesterday, and as of today’s morning it is already 10.42 m – UNIAN). That is, we clearly understand that there is not a single fence to any city, nor to the Zaporizhzhya NPP, nor to, especially to the Crimean Canal. And until a bridge is built, until the water level is raised to a certain level, water will not flow into Crimea. I am more than convinced that even after building a bridge, the immediate prospect (the resumption of water supplies through the Crimean Canal ) – this is next year in the spring… When we de-occupy the Kherson region, Crimea, build a jumper and fill it after the flood, then only after the flood, such an opportunity may appear. Not earlier, “Sirota said.

He added that it was impossible to restore the HPP for technical reasons.

“The Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station is no longer subject to restoration. This is obvious, because the station was blown up from the middle, from the lower marks, from the pattern. The entire turbine hall and all units were blown up. The hydroelectric power station is displaced from its axis, so we will need to dismantle it over time,” noted Sirota.

As UNIAN reported earlier, specialists have already begun to develop a project for the construction of a bridge on the upper reservoir of the Kakhovskaya HPP.

