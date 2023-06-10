Water in the Kherson region is subsiding: the area of ​​flooding has almost halved

Antonina Dolomanzhi23:00, 06/10/23

The situation on the left bank is critical, the invaders are not evacuating.

On the right bank of the Kherson region , the water level is gradually decreasing. In particular, the area of ​​flooding has almost halved. According to the head of the Kherson regional military administration Alexander Prokudin, compared with the morning, the average level of flooding decreased by 27 cm and is 4.45 m.

“The area of ​​flooded territories has almost halved. Water has withdrawn from Nikolaevka, Lvovsky and Olgievka, Berislavsky district. 32 settlements remain flooded on the right bank. There are 3,784 residential buildings under water,” he said.

According to Prokudin, the evacuation of the population continues, despite enemy shelling, due to which two volunteers were wounded today.

In total, 2,699 people were evacuated, of which 178 were children and 67 people with limited mobility. “On the temporarily occupied left bank, the situation remains critical,” the head of the UVA stressed.

Houses and other things from the flooded Kherson region were brought to the Odessa region

He clarified that now 14 settlements are flooded there, and the occupation authorities are not evacuating. “Russia is acting according to a centuries-old scenario for the destruction of Ukrainians,” Prokudin added.

Undermining the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station – the main thing

As you know, after the destruction of the dam, the Russian invaders did not evacuate the local population from the temporarily captured settlements at all.

People were forced to sit on the roofs of their houses and wait for help. From some settlements that are still under the control of the occupiers, people still managed to be saved and taken out by the Ukrainian military.

Subsequently, the Russian invaders declared that only those locals who had Russian passports could evacuate.

