Ukrainian defenders kill 900 more occupiers

10 JUNE 2023
Ukrainian defenders killed another 890 Russian invaders and destroyed 15 artillery systems during the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 10 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 214,660 (+890) military personnel
- 3909 (+8) tanks
- 7,607 (+7) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,717 (+15) artillery systems
- 600 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 362 (+3) air defence systems
- 314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 299 (+0) helicopters
- 3,263 (+16) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,176 (+5) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,428 (+18) vehicles and tankers
- 507 (+5) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
