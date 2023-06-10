onlyfactsplease

Ukrainian defenders kill 900 more occupiers

10 JUNE 2023

Ukrainian defenders killed another 890 Russian invaders and destroyed 15 artillery systems during the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 10 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 214,660 (+890) military personnel
  • 3909 (+8) tanks
  • 7,607 (+7) armoured combat vehicles
  • 3,717 (+15) artillery systems
  • 600 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 362 (+3) air defence systems
  • 314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 299 (+0) helicopters
  • 3,263 (+16) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 1,176 (+5) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 6,428 (+18) vehicles and tankers
  • 507 (+5) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

