Ukraine’s Counteroffensive: Russians Flee From First Defense Line Towards Zaporizhzhia

The enemy was put to flight by the 37th Marine Brigade.
June 10, 2023
A video of the breakthrough of the first line of defense of the Russian invaders in the Zaporizhzhia axis appeared on the Internet. In total, according to the Institute for the Study of War, these days the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the enemy in three sectors of the front.
The video was published by the 37th Marine Brigade. “Look, they are running away, out of the forest,” one of the soldiers comments.
In the video, a group of invaders of more than 20 people leaves their positions through the forest belt. At the same time, Ukrainian defenders are calling for even more “cover” of the enemy and announce a “good harvest”.
Just to consolidate:
The DT reports just now :
“Ukraine has broken through Russia’s first line of defence in several places 48 hours after launching its long-awaited counteroffensive, the Ministry of Defence has said.
Ukrainian forces have “likely made good progress” and forced Russia to beat a disorderly retreat in some places, though it may be struggling in other areas, the MoD said.
“In some areas, Ukrainian forces have likely made good progress and penetrated the first line of Russian defences. In others, Ukrainian progress has been slower.”
Meanwhile, Russia’s performance has been mixed, too, said the MoD.
“[S]ome units are likely conducting credible manoeuvre defence operations while others have pulled back in some disorder, amid increased reports of Russian casualties as they withdraw through their own minefields.”
