Ukraine at the July summit will receive an algorithm for joining NATO – Ministry of Defense

Irina Pogorelaya 08:11, 06/10/23

Ukraine expects that in a year or two after the war it will be able to become a member of the Alliance.

The Ministry of Defense spoke about the expectations from the July NATO summit / photo ua.depositphotos.com

Ukraine at the Vilnius summit will receive an algorithm for joining NATO . This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Vladimir Gavrilov.

He noted that at the summit in July, the NATO countries “will come to a certain procedure for Ukraine’s entry, which will be fixed.” Gavrilov added that despite the consensus decision-making mechanism and the right of veto of the Alliance member countries, he does not predict that there will be big problems with making a decision on Ukraine.

“There are all signs that Ukraine will get what it wants in a certain format,” Gavrilov expressed confidence.

“Even now at the summit in Vilnius, Ukraine must clearly understand that after the war, say, within a year or two, after certain procedural things are carried out, we will be members of NATO,” the deputy minister explained.

Ukraine’s accession to NATO

In the fall of 2022, Ukraine applied to join NATO. The Alliance itself did not categorically comment on this, however, they stated that entry was possible only after the end of the war. At the same time, on June 2 this year, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that Kiev would not be able to join NATO in the near future.

And on June 3, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it would make no sense for Ukraine to participate in the NATO summit in Vilnius if, following its results , the country does not have clear signals regarding the timing of admission.

https://www.unian.net/politics/ukraina-na-iyulskom-sammite-poluchit-algoritm-vstupleniya-v-nato-minoborony-12288144.html

Like this: Like Loading...