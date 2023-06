Russian troops shelled front-line communities in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, killing two people and wounding one more.

Zaporizhzhia region governor Yurii Malashko said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“In Orikhiv, the ruscists hit a private house, killing a couple in the yard – a 58-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman,” the post reads.

(C) 2023 Ukrinform

