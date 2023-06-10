There are two news: a video and details of the battle appeared, during which the defenders lost Leopard 2 and Bradley

10.06.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The network published footage of the heroic battle of the Defense Forces in the Zaporozhye direction, when the defenders were left without a Leopard 2 tank and a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle. Despite the loss of several units of Western equipment, which Russian propagandists were glad about, our defenders managed to save their personnel, and this is the most important thing.

The video, which circulated on Telegram channels, was filmed through the eyes of the crew of one of the infantry fighting vehicles provided to the Ukrainian army by partners. A warrior with the call sign “Czech” spoke about his details.

It should be noted that we are talking about a military clash with the enemy, which took place on June 8, 3.5 km south of the village of Malaya Tokmachka in Zaporozhye. It has been discussed online for several days, because, at first, the video and photo were posted by the Russians, boasting, they say, that the Russian Armed Forces destroyed Western Leopards.

The Ukrainian authorities did not officially comment on this information, however, based on the footage on the network, our and Western journalists came to the conclusion about the first losses of equipment received from the West.

Now a video has appeared from the Ukrainian side, and it showed another example of the real heroism of our soldiers, who, in a difficult situation, did not get disoriented, but continued to carry out their combat mission.

The footage shows that several armored vehicles from Western vehicles stopped and could not go further, but they were not completely destroyed. The fighters, covering each other under enemy fire, helped the brothers evacuate from the battlefield, which took place at about half past five in the morning.

The defenders admitted that the bad news is that they did lose a Leopard 2 and a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, but they managed to save their personnel. And this is more important, because the most valuable thing in the Ukrainian army is human life, and equipment can be repaired.

“Well, what can I tell you? Today, we did what we always did – gave the Russians hell. We will find out – their radeyks crackled, shouted, cursed and cried …” said the fighter “Chekh” from the front line in the Zaporozhye direction.

According to him, then the soldiers went forward with the support of the Leopards and Bradleys. And here, he admitted two pieces of news: the bad news is that we lost several Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (first Russian mines worked, then the occupiers’ ATGMs pulled up and “got it, you bastards”).

“Good news: excellent equipment, retained the personnel, we managed to get out of them with virtually no losses. The equipment is like this – we’ll take it back with interest. Yes, and we’ll repair ours. But in general, follow the news, because in fact we still didn’t start anything,” the defender summed up intriguingly.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, the defenders of Ukraine inflicted significant losses on the enemy in Zaporozhye in just one drone flight. They burned three tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles and an occupiers’ ammunition depot.

