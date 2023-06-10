The US Congress created a resolution demanding the immediate transfer of ATACMS missiles to Kyiv

Artem Budrin10:24, 10.06.23

According to the authors of the resolution, ATACMS missiles will balance the potentials of the Russian Federation and Ukraine, because Moscow still has an advantage in the missile armament component.

On June 9, in the US Congress , representatives of both parties, Republican and Democratic, created a resolution calling on the administration of President Joe Biden to transfer ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Republican Michael McCole, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, stressed that Kiev must receive modern weapons so that the war does not drag on.

“The success of the Ukrainian counter-offensive is directly related to the military assistance provided by the United States and our allies. Therefore, it is extremely disappointing that the administration withholds billions of dollars of military funding that could immediately be transferred to Ukraine and in turn help its Armed Forces make a significant difference on the battlefield.” “, says McCole.

The resolution mentions the decision of France and Britain to transfer missiles with a range of 250 kilometers to Ukraine. The authors of the document also stressed that the United States and allied countries have thousands of ATACMS missiles and transferring a certain part of them to Ukraine will not be a problem – the US military will not feel a shortage.

Missiles for Ukraine

On May 11, 2023, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the transfer of Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine with an announced range of at least 250 kilometers.

Germany may transfer Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, which are capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 500 kilometers.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov says that Ukraine has good prospects for producing its own long-range missiles with a range of hitting enemy targets at a distance of more than 1,000 kilometers.

