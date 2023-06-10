The occupiers in the interception admitted that they did not save the inhabitants of the flooded Kherson region – GUR

Evgenia Sokolenko21:57, 06/10/23

They only regret that they did not have time to pick up all their things.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense published a new interception of a telephone conversation of the Russian occupier from positions in southern Ukraine. The invader admitted that they not only did not save the local residents after the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam broke , but also took away their watercraft in order to save themselves.

The GUR called this another confirmation of the deliberate undermining by the Russians of the dam at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

In the interception, the Russian military said that he participated in the evacuation of the military and weapons. His wife asked if the invaders were saving the locals, to which he replied: “No, only themself.”

According to the invader, the rapid rise in water came as a surprise to the invaders, because they had been warned in advance that there would not be a big flood. The invader and his wife only regret that they couldn’t save the stolen things.

“In general, they said that the water would not rise much. Therefore, we did not collect the stolen things. Then, as it pressed hard, quickly everyone save everything,” recalls the military man.

Destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

As UNIAN previously reported, on the night of June 6, the Russian military blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station , which flooded dozens of settlements in the Kherson and Nikolaev regions.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Russian terrorists are doing everything to ensure that there were as many victims as possible through the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station in the occupied Kherson region.

The number of missing people in the Kherson region has increased to 29 people, the evacuation continues despite the constant shelling of the Russians.

