“The mood is good”: Maliar intrigued by the latest news from the battlefield (photo)

The official of the Ministry of Defense noted that there is good news from the front.

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Anna Malyar hinted that Ukrainian soldiers have achieved success on the battlefield.

In the Telegram channel, Malyar posted a joyful photo with the deputy commander of the 35th Marine Brigade, Sergey Oleinik, and noted that the joy on their faces is associated with good news from the front.

“We are reading the latest reports from the battlefield. The mood is good. Everything will be Ukraine. With Sergey Oleinik, deputy brigade commander of the famous 35th Marine Brigade, which is now heroically fighting in the east,” said Malyar.

Counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – latest news

The Western press writes that the Ukrainian counter-offensive is gaining momentum, but the Russians are showing stiff resistance , especially in the Zaporozhye direction.

The day before, the Ministry of Defense noted that they would not announce the start of a counteroffensive. At the same time, NSDC Secretary Aleksey Danilov noted that when the operation starts, everyone will understand it.

However, the Western press and intelligence reports that a major offensive has already begun. British intelligence said today that over the past two days, significant Ukrainian operations have been carried out in several sectors of Eastern and Southern Ukraine. In some areas, it was possible to break through the first line of defense of the Russians.

