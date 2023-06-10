“The military are positive”: Zelensky confirmed the start of the counteroffensive

Antonina Dolomanzhi15:56, 06/10/23

The President did not specify at what stage and in what directions the counteroffensive is currently underway.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that counter-offensive and defensive actions are taking place, and the Ukrainian military is positive.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, Zelensky said this at a briefing. The President urged Ukrainians not to trust Telegram channels and “especially Putin.”

In particular, answering the question of journalists that a lot of information about the beginning of the counteroffensive appeared in social networks and the media, and also that Russian President Vladimir Putin said this, Zelensky noted:

“It is important that Russia constantly feels that they have not long left… counter-offensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine, at what stage I will not go into detail. I believe that we will definitely feel all this. We must trust our military and I trust them I am daily in touch with our commanders in different directions… everyone is now in a positive mood. Tell Putin so.”

As UNIAN reported earlier, for the past few days, rumors have been circulating in social networks about the start of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Separately, the video is posted by the Ukrainian military, as well as foreign media.

A video of the battle appeared, during which the APU lost a Leopard and several BradleysA video of the battle appeared, during which the APU lost a Leopard and several Bradleys

Counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the main thing

The Ukrainian counter-offensive is gaining momentum, but the Russians are showing stiff resistance, Western media reported.

The General Staff, in turn, noted that heavy battles were being fought at the front for every square meter. It was hottest in the Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Maryinsky directions.

British intelligence informed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had broken through the first line of defense of the Russians in several directions.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...