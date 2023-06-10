The consequences of the Kakhovka tragedy: a “ghost house” sailed to the coast of the Odessa region (video)

Larisa Kozova14:23, 06/10/23

It is not known what kind of terrible structure was seen in the Black Sea.

From the Kherson region, where on June 6 the Russian invaders blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station , a “ghost house” sailed to the coast of the Odessa region.

Local residents released a creepy video showing a huge building in the Black Sea. People filmed how the structure floats off the coast. Above the water – three floors without windows.

It is not known what kind of building this is – residential or non-residential, whether it was under construction, or someone lived in it.

The consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station – today it is worth knowing

In Odessa, locals reported seeing household items washed ashore.

According to Mayor Gennady Trukhanov, according to specialized experts, in the near future the amount of debris, dirt, and debris will increase. The greatest danger is represented by river mines, which were washed away by a stormy stream, and now they are drifting in the Black Sea.

“They are small in size and may not be visible in the water. Their demining is impossible, so it will be carried out on the spot. Due to the danger on the coast, security measures have been strengthened,” the head of the city said.

The mayor stressed that swimming in the sea is prohibited. Now all the relevant services are involved to eliminate the consequences. For this, port tugs will also be attracted, and sites for temporary storage of garbage are being prepared.

As UNIAN reported, dozens of settlements were flooded due to the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, which was carried out by the Russian military on June 6 . It is known about the dead citizens who could not be saved. Thousands of hectares of valuable protected lands were under water, birds and animals died.

