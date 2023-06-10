Stephen Hoffman from FB page; Stand With Ukraine

He got involved in the futile task of engaging with kremtrolls. He was given little choice, because his site is under constant threat of being banned by FB.
Bobby is a useful idiot for Putin. Don’t be like Bobby.
Stephen was required by FB to post the following:
Group in restrictions
Hi all we are currently in restrictions until August, due to triggering Facebook over a number of matters. We’ve been in this position before and survived it and will do so again.
We want to do all we can to stop the group closing down and remain an interactive community standing with Ukraine. What we need from you when commenting and posting is to be careful. Please avoid abusive language to fellow members and admins. Also we won’t tolerate antisemitism, anti-Muslim hate, homophobia, sexism and other forms of hate.
Pllease avoid tarring all Russians with the same brush. This is the sort of thing that can trigger Facebook and I know personally Russian dissident friends and dissidents in the group. We don’t hate all Russians and speaking for myself I won’t hate a whole nation of people. That said for me there is a special place in hell for Putin, the Kremlin, the Russian Army, Russian propagandists and those actively supporting the full scale invasion and occupation of Ukrainian land. I get the anger though and share it. Even if you disagree with this I personally think its better to self censor a bit, rather than have the group closing down.
Any comments and posts you are unhappy with or not sure of, please do report them to admins.
We may be deleting more stuff than usual, to avoid triggering Facebook in a way that stops us being closed down. I hope you all understand. I and other admins don’t like to have to censor a bit, but we’d be heartbroken if the group closed down.
I love this group and think are over 14,000 members are amazing, so let’s keep the group alive and kicking.
If you have any questions about this post, please do ask!
Slava Ukraini, Heroyam Slava!