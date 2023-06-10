Russians’ bloody night strike on Odessa: details revealed (photo, video)

Tanya Polyakovskaya, Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk08:14, 06/10/23

As a result of the enemy attack, three people were killed and 26 were injured.

On the night of Saturday, June 10, Ukrainian soldiers in the sky over Odessa eliminated eight kamikaze drones that the Russians launched.

The defenders of Ukraine also eliminated several enemy missiles, the head of the Public Council under the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Bratchuk, said on Telegram.

“In the sky over Odessa at night, the Defense Forces destroyed eight kamikaze drones and two enemy missiles. The wreckage of the downed Shahed hit an apartment building and damaged several buildings nearby. Three people were killed, 26 were injured and injured of varying degrees. Among them, two children and pregnant woman,” the statement said.

According to him, in the Odessa region, one rocket of the Russians hit the coast, and three people were injured from the debris and the blast wave.

Later, the Odessa Regional Military Administration in its Telegram channel published an appeal by the head of the OVA Oleg Kiper to the residents of the Odessa region, which notes that at night the enemy attacked the region with shock drones of the Shahed-136/131 type.

“Also, the aggressor attacked the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky district at night. The blast wave damaged residential buildings, 10 people were injured there,” Kiper said.

Later, the representative of the operational command “South” Natalya Gumenyuk, on the air of the telethon, said that the air defense forces of Ukraine during the night strike of the Russians on the Odessa region eliminated eight drones of the Shahed type. The speaker confirmed that three people were killed, and 26 received various injuries and injuries.

Details of the night strike of the Russian Federation on Odessa

Later, the State Emergency Service showed photos showing the consequences of the deadly Russian strike on Odessa.

