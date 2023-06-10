Deputy head of Russian Security Council was responding to comments from former NATO chief that some countries of alliance may individually send troops to Ukraine

MOSCOW

The deputy head of the Russian Security Council has warned that if NATO troops take part on Ukraine’s side in the war with Russia, Moscow may carry out strikes on European countries.

Commenting on remarks by former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who said some countries of the alliance may individually send troops to Ukraine, Dmitry Medvedev questioned if anyone is going to ask the opinion of the population of these countries on such a move.

“Well, have you asked the population of these countries (to send troops to Ukraine)? Which of them wants war with Russia? Do they really want hypersonic strikes on Europe?” Medvedev said.

Medvedev, who served as Russian president in 2008-2012, also asked what is the opinion of the US as “it would affect them too.”

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/russian-official-threatens-strikes-on-european-countries-if-they-take-part-in-ukraine-war/2919314

