Russia is doing everything to ensure that there are as many victims of the explosion of a hydroelectric power station in the Kherson region as possible – Zelensky

Antonina Dolomanzhi19:39, 06/10/23

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Russian terrorists are doing everything to ensure that there were as many victims as possible through the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station in the occupied Kherson region.

Ukraine diplomatically presses and encourages the world to have international organizations and international support in the occupied part of the Kherson region, Zelensky said in an evening video message .

“Now, unfortunately, we see that at some levels in the world there is simply a shameful indifference to ecocide and the human tragedy caused by the Russian terrorist attack at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station,” he said.

The President stressed that terrorists are fueled by the weakness and indifference of the world, when international organizations do not manage to form and send a rescue mission to the occupied territory even in a week, and some world actors do not dare to come out even with clear and strong statements that would condemn another Russian crime. Zelensky believes that such indifference encourages Russian terrorists.

“And we must overcome this. And we will overcome it. We press and encourage international organizations, international support to be in that part of the Kherson region where the occupiers are now,” he said.

According to the head of state, more than 3,000 people have already been evacuated from the territory of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions controlled by Ukraine.

“In the occupied territory, only in some areas it is possible to help people – Russian terrorists are doing everything to ensure that there are as many victims of the disaster as possible. Russian shelling continues – even evacuation points. No real help to people in flooded areas – not for the sake of propaganda, but for the sake of people – Russia does not render … “, – Zelensky explained.

In his opinion, for such actions there should be a separate, fair and strict responsibility of Russia and the Russian leadership. The President stressed that international organizations should work in the occupied territories, because “every life is important – the whole Kherson region, the whole south.”

“Every city and village. We will do everything possible and impossible so that help comes to all our people,” Zelensky stressed.

