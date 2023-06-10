Night attack on Odessa: residents of damaged houses stock up on film and are not going to leave their apartments  

The night attack of the invaders on Odessa claimed the lives of three people and brought a lot of destruction. Two houses in the village of Kotovsky suffered the most. The Dumskaya correspondent visited the epicenter of the night attack in the morning.

The doors to apartments on the floors of damaged houses are open for everyone – people have nothing to hide from their neighbors, today everyone is equal among them, and everything that was valuable was destroyed by the explosion.

Andrey remembers almost nothing about the events of that night. He was spinning in the kitchen, drinking tea and doing simple household chores. But he was lucky – the explosion was heard when the young man went to the toilet, and this saved him.

“Now I’m in a fog, I don’t remember almost anything, I was deafened, but, thank God, I didn’t get hit by glass fragments,” says a resident of the affected house.

The kitchen in Andrey’s apartment is sheathed from the inside with a white plastic lining, after the explosion dozens of large fragments stuck into this lining. If he had been in the kitchen, the fragments would have stuck into Andrey.

Sergei from Odessa also thanks fate – a few days ago he sent his family – his wife and children abroad, says he does not know how everything would turn out. With him, too, everything is in order – he went to bed in a room whose windows overlook the other side of the epicenter of the explosion, so everything worked out.

It is surprisingly quiet in the courtyards of the two affected houses – people are moving away from the events of the night, supporting each other and helping in whatever way they can. About 200 apartments at two addresses were left without glass, residents are clearing the rubble and removing broken window frames.

No one screams or swears, there is simply no strength for it, everyone is very tired. By 11 o’clock, a protective film was brought to the yards so that the residents could put it on instead of the windows shattered by the explosion.

Many do not understand how it all happened, but so far no one has given answers to these questions. Investigative actions will drag on for a long time – the epicenter of the explosion with a funnel is fenced with tape, police and special forces are on duty everywhere.

Official data speaks of three dead and 26 injured, but everyone assures that there are much more really injured residents of the houses. Many were injured later, shoveling heaps of glass out of apartments.

In Anatoly’s apartment, there were fresh blood stains on the floor, and the owner himself with a bandaged hand. According to the inhabitant of Odessa, he injured himself with glass much later, while removing the damaged frame from the balcony.

But no one wants to leave their apartments or evacuate to nearby empty schools, people say that it’s better to gradually improve life at home than to live in an unknown place.

