“These are only local battles”: the officer answered when the large-scale offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine begins (video)

Artem Budrin12:38, 06/10/23

Taras Berezovets noted that the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine could continue all summer long.

Political strategist and officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Taras Berezovets spoke about the front-line events against the backdrop of fierce fighting in different areas.

“The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not recognize the fact that a counteroffensive has begun – there was a corresponding statement. That is, we can talk about the intensification of local battles in a number of areas – Bakhmutsky, Limansky, Maryinsky and Zaporozhye. That is, we are not talking about a counteroffensive, such statements and wordings are used by the occupiers and some Western media. For myself, I do not see the correct way to describe the events, because the counteroffensive has not begun, these are only local battles, there is an intensification of clashes in certain directions,” Berezovets said.

“I don’t undertake to guess when the counteroffensive will take place. Perhaps it will be June or July. Considering Zelensky’s statements that everything is ready for the start of the counteroffensive, it can be assumed that they will officially announce the start of the counteroffensive as early as this month. The offensive operation may last from several weeks to several months. It can last all summer. Or everything can go quickly, as it was during the de-occupation of Kharkiv region last year,” the political scientist said.

Counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the main thing

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted counter-offensive operations in three sectors of the front. In particular, the Ukrainian military carried out a “limited but still significant attack” in the western part of the Zaporozhye region on the night of June 7-8.

Russian forces apparently defended themselves against this attack in a doctrinal manner and likely recovered their original positions as of June 8, analysts say.

In addition, according to NSDC Secretary Aleksey Danilov, Russian war criminals blew up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station precisely because of the fear of a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kherson direction .

The General Staff, in turn, noted that heavy battles were being fought at the front for every square meter. It is hottest in the Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Maryinsky directions.

