Some territories will be flooded, others will be dehydrated.

The water level in the Kakhovka reservoir is rapidly decreasing, the so-called “dead point” has already been passed. This means that it is no longer possible to take water from the reservoir, according to the TSN story.

Journalists say that the blowing up of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station will hit the wallets of Ukrainians and even change their diet.

The scientist of the world data center of the Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute Sergey Gapon mathematically calculated in advance the danger from the breakthrough of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. “Further on, the situation will develop in such a way that water from the site of the destruction of the hydroelectric power station will go directly into the Black Sea,” he says. That is, some territories will be flooded, others will be dehydrated.

“The Kakhovka reservoir loses about 100 centimeters every day, which is why, in addition to the flooded shores of Kherson, we see even shallower beaches in Zaporozhye and tons of fish in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Today, the level near Nikopol has dropped to the so-called “dead mark.” On the other side is the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant , its cooling pools, and hence its nuclear safety, are at risk,” the story reads.

But Energoatom is reassuring, stating that there are several more sources of cooling for the ZNPP system, for example, mobile pumping units or the use of underground drinking water wells.

Also, the loss of the Kakhovka HPP will affect the generation of electricity in Ukraine, because hydropower helped us survive one of the most difficult winters. Now the locks have been closed at the Ukrainian hydroelectric power stations, that is, the production of electricity has ceased.

In addition, the agricultural sector of the Kherson region, where they received a crop of vegetables twice a year, will suffer greatly. As a result, the diet of not only Ukrainians, but also the rest of the world, where our country exported grain, will suffer. Farmers also suffer huge losses.

Water is also critically needed for industry, now enterprises in Nikopol and Marganets of the Dnepropetrovsk region are under threat of shutdown. Residents of Krivoy Rog were urged to save water.

UAH 1.5 billion has already been allocated for the construction of new water pipelines in the Dnipropetrovsk region, but this takes time.

Mass death of fish, change in the course of the river, dust storms in the place of flowering fields, destruction of rare species of animals and biosphere reserves in the Kherson region – these are the consequences of undermining the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by the invaders.

Russia blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station 06/06/2023

On June 6, 2023, at night, Russian invaders blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station , as a result of which the Kherson region is experiencing a large-scale disaster – a number of settlements are flooded. On the occupied left bank of the Kherson region, the Russians do not allow the population to evacuate, it is reported that residents died there.

From the first day of the terrorist attack on the hydroelectric power station, the Ukrainian authorities announced the evacuation of the population from the flooded territories, rescuers are also evacuating animals.

On June 9, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that five people died as a result of flooding in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions . In addition, 13 more people are considered missing.

Today, Russia denies any involvement in the blowing up of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, although all the facts indicate the opposite. Putin traditionally shifts the blame to Kyiv.

Immediately after the tragedy, Zelensky said that the blowing up of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam by the invaders only confirms that they use every meter of Ukrainian land for terror .

The European Commission and the White House emphasized that Russia is responsible for the terrorist attack at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

