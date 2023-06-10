In the Kharkiv region, the invaders fired on rescuers while extinguishing a fire: one person died

A 29-year-old rescuer from the Kharkiv region died as a result of shelling by the invaders. The enemy opened fire on the people as they put out the fire.

According to the press service of the State Emergency Service of the region, the deceased Mikhail Piskun was 29 years old. He left behind a wife and a child.

“Repeated shelling cut short the life of a young brave man. His colleague, firefighter and rescuer Ivan Moskalyuk, received numerous injuries and was hospitalized,” the State Emergency Service said.

