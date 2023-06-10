In Odesa, Navy cutter crew destroys three Shahed drones

During a Russian drone attack overnight Saturday, Ukrainian Navy shot down three Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones over Odesa region.

That’s according to the Navy press service, Ukrinform reports.

“In Odesa, during Russia’s overnight attack, three Shahed kamikaze drones were shot down by the Navy,” the statement reads.

“Yes, three drones were destroyed tonight due to resolute actions of a Navy cutter crew,” the report emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine’s air defenses downed two enemy cruise missiles and 20 Shahed-136/131 attack drones on the night of June 10.

