In Kherson, the invaders fired on volunteers who helped victims of flooding

Tanya Polyakovskaya11:09, 10.06.23

These are two men, 25 and 52 years old.

In Kherson, Russian invaders fired on volunteers who helped people affected by flooding.

This was announced in the Telegram channel by the head of the Kherson regional military administration Alexander Prokudin. He stressed that the Russian army shelled the Kherson Ship District, as a result of which volunteers were wounded.

“Due to the Russian artillery strike, two men, 52 and 25 years old, were injured. These are volunteers who provided assistance to people affected by flooding,” wrote Prokudin.

The head of the OVA added that the wounded were taken to the hospital, where doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance.

Undermining the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

On the night of June 6, Russian invaders blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, as a result of which dozens of settlements were flooded. People began to actively evacuate from the disaster area. But the Russian occupiers began shelling Kherson in those places where people who wanted to leave gathered.

Subsequently, the authorities of the region called on the volunteers to temporarily refrain from visiting Kherson due to the intensification of Russian shelling.

